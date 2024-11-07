Air Force Football vs. Fresno State 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force football players celebrate following the Third Verse after defeating Fresno State in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Nov. 9, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Fresno 36-28. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)