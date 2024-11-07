Air Force Football vs. Fresno State 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force players take to the field before a football game against Fresno State in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Nov. 9, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Fresno 36-28. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)