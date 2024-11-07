U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force Wings of Blue Jumper Sarah Skjeveland lands in Falcon Stadium before an Air Force football game against Fresno State at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Nov. 9, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Fresno 36-28. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8747179
|VIRIN:
|241109-F-XS730-1017
|Resolution:
|4350x2895
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Football vs. Fresno State 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.