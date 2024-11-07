Air Force Football vs. Fresno State 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force Wings of Blue Jumper Sarah Skjeveland lands in Falcon Stadium before an Air Force football game against Fresno State at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Nov. 9, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force defeated Fresno 36-28. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)