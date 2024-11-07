1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. George Gordon, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, leads troopers in a parade procession during a Polish Independence Day celebration in Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Poland gained its independence as a sovereign state on November 11, 1918, and it commemorates its anniversary on the same day as Veteran's Day in the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)