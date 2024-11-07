Troopers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, marches alongside Polish Army soldiers and other parade participants during a Polish Independence Day celebration in in Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Poland gained its independence as a sovereign state on November 11, 1918, and it commemorates its anniversary on the same day as Veteran's Day in the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 11:06
|Photo ID:
|8747130
|VIRIN:
|241111-Z-LB971-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|871.04 KB
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.