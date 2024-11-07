Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration [Image 9 of 12]

    1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division pose for a photo with a Polish girl during a Polish Independence Day celebration in Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Poland gained its independence as a sovereign state on November 11, 1918, and it commemorates its anniversary on the same day as Veteran's Day in the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8747134
    VIRIN: 241111-Z-LB971-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 624.19 KB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Participates in Polish Independence Day Celebration [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    First Team
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

