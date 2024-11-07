Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Celebrate 249th Marine Corps Birthday With Steel beach Picnic [Image 7 of 7]

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Celebrate 249th Marine Corps Birthday With Steel beach Picnic

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Massachusetts, prepares hamburger toppings for Marines and Sailors during a steel beach event aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The steel beach was held on the second day of the 15th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps birthday celebrations as Boxer transited past the international dateline. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8746911
    VIRIN: 241110-M-YF186-4086
    Resolution: 5858x4394
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
