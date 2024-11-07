15th MEU, USS Boxer Celebrate 249th Marine Corps Birthday With Steel beach Picnic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcus Murray, a combat cargo Marine assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), plays ladder toss during a steel beach event aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The steel beach was held on the second day of the 15th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps birthday celebrations as Boxer transited past the international dateline. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)