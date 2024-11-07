15th MEU, USS Boxer Celebrate 249th Marine Corps Birthday With Steel beach Picnic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Clark, a mortarman assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Wisconsin, plays cornhole during a steel beach event aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The steel beach was held on the second day of the 15th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps birthday celebrations as Boxer transited past the international dateline. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)