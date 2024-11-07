Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Range [Image 9 of 19]

    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Range

    DRAGSVIK, FINLAND

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mark Laudano, a combat engineer, and native of Durham, Connecticut, loads a magazine for a live fire range in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 7, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 02:46
    VIRIN: 241108-M-GS031-1183
    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Range [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEFA, Freezing Winds, FRWI24, EUCOM, Stronger Together

