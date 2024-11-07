U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Robinson, a motor vehicle operator, and native of Phoenix, Arizona, uses a PVS-14 night vision monocular device during a low light live fire range in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 8, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)