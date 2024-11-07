U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mark Laudano, a combat engineer, and native of Durham, Connecticut, conducts a live fire range in preparation for Exercise Freezing Winds 24 in Dragsvik, Finland, Nov. 7, 2024. Exercise Freezing Winds is an annual Finnish-led maritime exercise involving U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force – Europe and serves as a venue to increase Finnish Naval readiness and interoperability between NATO partners and allies in and around the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Franco Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 02:46
|Photo ID:
|8746838
|VIRIN:
|241108-M-GS031-1584
|Resolution:
|6633x4422
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|DRAGSVIK, FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Range [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Franco Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.