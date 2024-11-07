Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Navy Band Country Current Performs at American Legion Post 217 [Image 2 of 6]

    United States Navy Band Country Current Performs at American Legion Post 217

    COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Mentzer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241110-N-KT654-1059 COLLEGE PARK, Mar. (Nov. 10, 2024) Musician First Class Haley Stiltner from Windsor, Virginia performing with the United States Navy Band Country Current at the American Legion Post 217 in College Park, Maryland. The Country Current is the United States Navy's premier blue grass ensemble that performs in the greater Washington D.C. and nationally on tours across the country. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 16:33
    Photo ID: 8746648
    VIRIN: 241110-N-KT654-1059
    Resolution: 4777x3178
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: WINDSOR, VI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band Country Current Performs at American Legion Post 217 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Daniel Mentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Music

    American Legion
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    US Navy l Band

