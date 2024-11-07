241110-N-KT654-1065 COLLEGE PARK, Mar. (Nov. 10, 2024) Musician First Class Haley Stiltner from Windsor, Virginia and Musician First Class Daniel Stewart from Laceyville, Pennsylvania performing with the United States Navy Band Country Current at the American Legion Post 217 in College Park, Maryland. The Country Current is the United States Navy's premier blue grass ensemble that performs in the greater Washington D.C. and nationally on tours across the country. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2024 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8746649
|VIRIN:
|241110-N-KT654-1065
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|LACEYVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|WINDSOR, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, United States Navy Band Country Current Performs at American Legion Post 217 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Daniel Mentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.