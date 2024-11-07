United States Navy Band Country Current Performs at American Legion Post 217

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241110-N-KT654-1032 COLLEGE PARK, Mar. (Nov. 10, 2024) Chief Musician Joseph Friedman from St. Louis, Missouri performing with the United States Navy Band Country Current at the American Legion Post 217 in College Park, Maryland. The Country Current is the United States Navy's premier blue grass ensemble that performs in the greater Washington D.C. and nationally on tours across the country. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)