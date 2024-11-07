San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Spencer Goodwin, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), describes ship helm operations to San Diego Wave FC athletes and staff during a ship tour in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2024 in San Diego Nov 9, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shamira Purifoy)