San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD

Abigail Rogers, athletic training with San Diego Wave, and her son pose in firefighting boots aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a ship tour in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2024 in San Diego Nov 9, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shamira Purifoy)