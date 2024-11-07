Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shamira Purifoy 

    Navy Region Southwest

    San Diego Wave FC athletes and staff pose in firefighting gear with U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) after a timed dress-out competition aboard Germantown as part of a ship tour in support of Fleet Week San Diego 2024 in San Diego Nov 9, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shamira Purifoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 11:02
    Photo ID: 8746549
    VIRIN: 240911-N-YL073-1387
    Resolution: 5556x3696
    Size: 906.17 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Shamira Purifoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD
    San Diego Wave FC Tours USS Germantown during FWSD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fwsd2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download