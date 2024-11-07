Hounds for Hurricane Helene helpers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hurricane Helene Recovery Field Office members Ashley LeFlore, Emergency Management Specialist from USACE Headquarters, Washington D.C., and Travis England, Public Affairs Specialist from the Mobile District with five-year-old borzoi Wren in Hickory, N.C. Wren is an American Kennel Club show grand champion and has been a certified therapy dog since 2020. As part of the Critical Incident Stress Management program, therapy dogs are often brought in to visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed team members. Borzois actually have a longstanding link to the Army, as they are the regimental mascot for the 27th Infantry Regiment. Link to more info: https://wolfhoundpack.org/kolchak-regimental-mascot/