    Hounds for Hurricane Helene helpers [Image 1 of 3]

    Hounds for Hurricane Helene helpers

    HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Louisville District Deputy Commander and Hurricane Helene Debris Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique presents Emily Killian, volunteer therapy dog team member and therapy dog owner with a certificate of appreciation for sharing her dogs Basil (pictured) and Wren with members of the RFO. The four- and five-year-old borzois and American Kennel Club champions, gave hugs, allowed scratches and belly rubs giving the team a break from mission stressors. Borzois have a longstanding link to the Army, as they are the regimental mascot for the 27th Infantry regiment. Link to more info: https://wolfhoundpack.org/kolchak-regimental-mascot/ (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8746504
    VIRIN: 241104-A-RP542-1005
    Resolution: 2625x3900
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    heleneUSACE, Helene24, Hurricane Helene, USACE, Wilmington District, CISM

