Hounds for Hurricane Helene helpers

Louisville District Deputy Commander and Hurricane Helene Debris Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique presents Emily Killian, volunteer therapy dog team member and therapy dog owner with a certificate of appreciation for sharing her dogs Basil (pictured) and Wren with members of the RFO. The four- and five-year-old borzois and American Kennel Club champions, gave hugs, allowed scratches and belly rubs giving the team a break from mission stressors. Borzois have a longstanding link to the Army, as they are the regimental mascot for the 27th Infantry regiment. Link to more info: https://wolfhoundpack.org/kolchak-regimental-mascot/ (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)
