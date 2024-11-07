Hounds for Hurricane Helene helpers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Louisville District Deputy Commander and Hurricane Helene Debris Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique presents Emily Killian, volunteer therapy dog team member and therapy dog owner with a certificate of appreciation for sharing her dogs Basil (pictured) and Wren with members of the RFO. The four- and five-year-old borzois and American Kennel Club champions, gave hugs, allowed scratches and belly rubs giving the team a break from mission stressors. Borzois have a longstanding link to the Army, as they are the regimental mascot for the 27th Infantry regiment. Link to more info: https://wolfhoundpack.org/kolchak-regimental-mascot/ (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)