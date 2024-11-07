Hounds for Hurricane Helene helpers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Maria Pascual, Hurricane Helene Recovery Field Office battle captain with five-year-old borzoi Wren in Hickory, N.C. Wren is an American Kennel Club show grand champion and has been a certified therapy dog since 2020. As part of the Critical Incident Stress Management program, therapy dogs are often brought in to visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed team members. "The visit from the therapy dogs was a wonderful surprise,” said Pascual. “Their sweet, excited energy was exactly what I needed. It made me miss my own pups, Sandy and Rosie, even more, but moments like these remind me the joy dogs bring into our lives." (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)