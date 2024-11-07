Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Capt. Maria Pascual, Hurricane Helene Recovery Field Office battle captain with five-year-old borzoi Wren in Hickory, N.C. Wren is an American Kennel Club show grand champion and has been a certified therapy dog since 2020. As part of the Critical Incident Stress Management program, therapy dogs are often brought in to visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed team members. "The visit from the therapy dogs was a wonderful surprise,” said Pascual. “Their sweet, excited energy was exactly what I needed. It made me miss my own pups, Sandy and Rosie, even more, but moments like these remind me the joy dogs bring into our lives." (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Edward Rivera)

    This work, Hounds for Hurricane Helene helpers [Image 3 of 3], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

