Members of the As You Were Band perform during the JROTC National Raider Challenge 2024, Fort Knox, Ky., October 25, 2024. This is the second time the event has been held at Ft. Knox. The competition, hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command runs from October 24th through 27th and brought in nearly 300 teams built from around 3,900 Cadets from 220+ schools across the nation and from as far away as Guam. Elite Junior ROTC Students competed to be among the best in the nation. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller