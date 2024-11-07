Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC National Raider Challenge [Image 6 of 10]

    JROTC National Raider Challenge

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The National Raider Challenge kicked off on October 24, 2024, at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. This annual championship is hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command and will see over 4,000 JROTC cadets from nearly 300 high schools compete for the national title. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

