JROTC National Raider Challenge

The National Raider Challenge kicked off on October 24, 2024, at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. This annual championship is hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command and will see over 4,000 JROTC cadets from nearly 300 high schools compete for the national title. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller
