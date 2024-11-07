Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JROTC National Raider Challenge [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JROTC National Raider Challenge

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army JROTC students participate in the Cross Country Rescue event at the JROTC National Raider Challenge 2024, Fort Knox, Ky., October 25, 2024. This is the second time the event has been held at Ft. Knox. The competition, hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command runs from October 24th through 27th and brought in nearly 300 teams built from around 3,900 Cadets from 220+ schools across the nation and from as far away as Guam. Elite Junior ROTC Students competed to be among the best in the nation. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8746501
    VIRIN: 241025-A-PG511-9816
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 549.06 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC National Raider Challenge [Image 10 of 10], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    JROTC National Raider Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army JROTC
    USACC
    JROTC National Raider Challenge
    National Raider Challenge 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download