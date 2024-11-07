Commissioning Ceremony of USS John Basilone DDG 122

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) participate in the commissioning ceremony of John Basilone in New York City, New York, Nov. 9, 2024. The crew will also be participating in Veterans Day events. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis French)