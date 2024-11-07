Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commissioning Ceremony of USS John Basilone DDG 122 [Image 1 of 3]

    Commissioning Ceremony of USS John Basilone DDG 122

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alexis French 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122) participate in the commissioning ceremony of John Basilone in New York City, New York, Nov. 9, 2024. The crew will alsobe participating in Veterans Day events. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis French)

    This work, Commissioning Ceremony of USS John Basilone DDG 122 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Destroyer
    U.S. Navy
    BlueGreenTeam
    DDG 122
    USS John Basilone (DDG 122)
    USS John Basilone Commissioning

