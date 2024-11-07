The Silver Talon Honor Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Carlin Simpson, a resource management technician assigned to the 71st Medical Group, proudly wears his honor guard badge to a funeral detail at Medford, Oklahoma, Oct. 25, 2024. Honor guardsmen do not receive an honor guard badge, they earn it through rigorous training. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)