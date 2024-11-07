Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Silver Talon Honor Guard [Image 2 of 3]

    The Silver Talon Honor Guard

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Senior Airman Carlin Simpson, a resource management technician assigned to the 71st Medical Group, prepares to perform a funeral detail at Medford, Oklahoma, Oct. 25, 2024. Simpson displayed the devotion to duty that is required of every Honor Guardsmen in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 08:24
    Photo ID: 8745932
    VIRIN: 241025-F-UE447-1019
    Resolution: 5301x3527
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    The Silver Talon Honor Guard

