The Silver Talon Honor Guard

Senior Airman Carlin Simpson, a resource management technician assigned to the 71st Medical Group, prepares to perform a funeral detail at Medford, Oklahoma, Oct. 25, 2024. Simpson displayed the devotion to duty that is required of every Honor Guardsmen in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)