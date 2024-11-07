USARPAC Colors Passed to Gen. Charles Flynn During Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, the U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, passes the unit's colors to Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing USARPAC commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)