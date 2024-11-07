Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Paparo Speaks as Gen. Clark Assumes USARPAC Command from Gen. Flynn [Image 2 of 4]

    Adm. Paparo Speaks as Gen. Clark Assumes USARPAC Command from Gen. Flynn

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, gives his remarks at the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony between Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific commander, and Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commander, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. Adm. Paparo, as commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, supports joint military efforts to strengthen regional stability and security.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 20:52
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
