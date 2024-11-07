Adm. Paparo Speaks as Gen. Clark Assumes USARPAC Command from Gen. Flynn

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, gives his remarks at the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony between Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific commander, and Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commander, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. Adm. Paparo, as commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, supports joint military efforts to strengthen regional stability and security.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)