Gen. Ronald P. Clark Assumes Command of U.S. Army Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, at a change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024, Clark assumed command from Gen. Charles A. Flynn, who served as the USARPAC commander since June 4, 2021.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)