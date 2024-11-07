Gen. Ronald P. Clark Assumes Command of U.S. Army Pacific

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, at a change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024, Clark assumed command from Gen. Charles A. Flynn, who served as the USARPAC commander since June 4, 2021.
