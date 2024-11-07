Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass CST Undergoes Realistic Evaluation [Image 28 of 40]

    Mass CST Undergoes Realistic Evaluation

    NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass – Members of the Massachusetts National Guard 1st Weapons of Mass Destruction, Civil Support Team provide real time updates to the incident commander, during an evaluation training event at the Emerald Square Mall, November 7, 2024. The evaluation took place over two days in North Attleboro and tested the CST on their ability to respond to an incident involving a variety of WMDs.

    The CST's mission is to support civil authorities at a domestic incident site by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or high-yield explosives, agents, and substances, assessing current and projected consequences, and advising response measures.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 20:06
    Location: NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    CST
    HAZMAT
    Training
    WMD
    Civil Support

