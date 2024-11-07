Mass CST Undergoes Realistic Evaluation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass – Members of the Massachusetts National Guard 1st Weapons of Mass Destruction, Civil Support Team walk towards an incident site, during an evaluation training event at the Emerald Square Mall, November 7, 2024. The evaluation took place over two days in North Attleboro and tested the CST on their ability to respond to an incident involving a variety of WMDs.



The CST's mission is to support civil authorities at a domestic incident site by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or high-yield explosives, agents, and substances, assessing current and projected consequences, and advising response measures.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)