U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Sanchez, a material management apprentice, with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, washes a vehicle during the Bucanero car wash event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 29, 2024. The vehicle washing program has been an initiative by Airmen assigned to the 156th LRS to prevent, detect, and control corrosion, minimize impact of Air Force capabilities and lower maintenance costs of specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo)