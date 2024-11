Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A detailed shot of a bucket with cleaning solution during the Bucanero car wash event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 29, 2024. The vehicle washing program has been an initiative by Airmen assigned to the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron to prevent, detect, and control corrosion, minimize impact of Air Force capabilities and lower maintenance costs of specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)