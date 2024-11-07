Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bucanero Car Wash Event [Image 9 of 11]

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Sanchez, a material management apprentice, with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, washes a vehicle during the Bucanero car wash event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 29, 2024. The vehicle washing program has been an initiative by Airmen assigned to the 156th LRS to prevent, detect, and control corrosion, minimize impact of Air Force capabilities and lower maintenance costs of specialized vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 10:07
    Photo ID: 8744931
    VIRIN: 241029-Z-QU148-1009
    Resolution: 7829x5220
    Size: 16.38 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    This work, Bucanero Car Wash Event [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

