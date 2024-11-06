Blue-Green Team: 15th MEU Sergeants, USS Boxer Petty Officers Conduct Flight Deck PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alana Reyes, center, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Nevada, leads Marines and Sailors through exercises during a flight deck physical training session while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 4, 2024. The joint PT session was held for 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit sergeants and Boxer’s second class petty officers. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)