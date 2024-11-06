Blue-Green Team: 15th MEU Sergeants, USS Boxer Petty Officers Conduct Flight Deck PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, the sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Michigan, speaks to sergeants assigned to the 15th MEU and petty officers second class assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) after a flight deck physical training session aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 4, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)