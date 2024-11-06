Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue-Green Team: 15th MEU Sergeants, USS Boxer Petty Officers Conduct Flight Deck PT [Image 4 of 7]

    Blue-Green Team: 15th MEU Sergeants, USS Boxer Petty Officers Conduct Flight Deck PT

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cide Suma, an electrician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Sierra Leone, leads Marines and Sailors through air squats during a flight deck physical training session aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 4, 2024. The joint PT session was held for 15th MEU sergeants and Boxer’s second class petty officers. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 05:12
    Photo ID: 8744546
    VIRIN: 241104-M-AS577-1253
    Resolution: 5177x3451
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue-Green Team: 15th MEU Sergeants, USS Boxer Petty Officers Conduct Flight Deck PT [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

