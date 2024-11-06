Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Futenma holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly renovated hangar [Image 6 of 6]

    MCAS Futenma holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly renovated hangar

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Rachael Howard, deputy installation logistics and services officer, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, gives a speech during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony commemorated the opening of the newly renovated hangar 515. The hanger was funded by the Japan Facilities Improvement Program. This project marks a crucial step in enhancing the functionality and efficiency of the operational facilities, ensuring continued mission readiness and support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)

    This work, MCAS Futenma holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly renovated hangar [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jesse Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Ribbon-Cutting
    MCAS Futenma
    Renovated Hangar

