MCAS Futenma holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly renovated hangar

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Pacatte, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, gives a speech during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. The ceremony commemorated the opening of the newly renovated hangar 515. The hanger was funded by the Japan Facilities Improvement Program. This project marks a crucial step in enhancing the functionality and efficiency of the operational facilities, ensuring continued mission readiness and support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)