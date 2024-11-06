4th Annual CNRSW Warrior Care Event Honors Wounded Warriors, Families, Support Organizations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2024) The 2024 Commander, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) 4th Annual Warrior Care Event was held at the Admiral Baker Clubhouse, Nov. 7. The event honored the strength and resilience of Wounded Warriors and cherished the dedicated support organizations and families who stand by them. The event’s highlight was the announcement of the 2024 NRSW Wounded Warrior of the Year, Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tyler Dixon, USN. Dixon, who lost both of his lower extremities in an off-duty accident, has continued to demonstrate courage and resilience. He expressed his deep gratitude to the Wounded Warrior support network and others who are critical in helping him and his family navigate this journey. In this photo, Dixon is joined by his spouse as he accepts his recognition. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!