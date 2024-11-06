4th Annual CNRSW Warrior Care Event Honors Wounded Warriors, Families, Support Organizations

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2024). The 2024 Commander, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) 4th Annual...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2024). The 2024 Commander, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) 4th Annual Warrior Care Event was held at the Admiral Baker Clubhouse, Nov. 7. The staff from NRSW Navy Wounded Warrior gather for a group photo. The event honored the strength and resilience of Wounded Warriors and cherished the dedicated support organizations and families who stand by them. Organized in partnership with Navy Wounded Warrior, the United States Navy Gold Star Program, Fisher House, and Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), the event showcased the military’s commitment to caring for its heroes. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

The 2024 Commander, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) 4th Annual Warrior Care Event was held at the Admiral Baker Clubhouse, Nov. 7. The event honored the strength and resilience of Wounded Warriors and cherished the dedicated support organizations and families who stand by them.



Organized in partnership with Navy Wounded Warrior, the United States Navy Gold Star Program, Fisher House, and Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), the event showcased the military’s commitment to caring for its heroes.



Capt. Robert “Bob” Heely, Commander of Naval Base San Diego, delivered remarks at the event, underscoring the importance of this gathering as a means of connecting and supporting the Wounded Warrior community.



“There’s a lot of passion and energy displayed here, and I really appreciate all of the organizations that support this network of veterans and wounded warriors,” said Heely. “Your value to us is vitally important, and we would not be able to do what we do without you.”



Heely noted the impressive growth of the program, which has expanded by 23 percent over the past four years, thanks in part to the outreach and dedication of NRSW.



“Through increased outreach and hosting events similar to this one today, Navy Region Southwest has been able to increase the growth of this program,” explained Heely. “I think that’s astounding and certainly there’s more work to do.”



The event’s highlight was the announcement of the 2024 NRSW Wounded Warrior of the Year, Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tyler Dixon, USN. Dixon, who lost both of his lower extremities in an off-duty accident, has continued to demonstrate courage and resilience. He expressed his deep gratitude to the Wounded Warrior support network and others who are critical in helping him and his family navigate this journey.



In his closing remarks, Heely also took a moment to thank the families present, recognizing their critical role in the overall mission.



“Mission readiness could only be achieved if you have the family onboard, and at Naval Base San Diego, we really take that to heart,” expressed Heely.



Each November, the Department of Defense (DoD) and military services observe Warrior Care Month, a time dedicated to honoring the strength and resilience—physical, mental, and spiritual—of our wounded, ill, and injured service members, as well as their families and caregivers.



