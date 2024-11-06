4th Annual CNRSW Warrior Care Event Honors Wounded Warriors, Families, Support Organizations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 7, 2024). The 2024 Commander, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) 4th Annual Warrior Care Event was held at the Admiral Baker Clubhouse, Nov. 7. The staff from NRSW Navy Wounded Warrior gather for a group photo. The event honored the strength and resilience of Wounded Warriors and cherished the dedicated support organizations and families who stand by them.

Organized in partnership with Navy Wounded Warrior, the United States Navy Gold Star Program, Fisher House, and Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), the event showcased the military’s commitment to caring for its heroes. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health!