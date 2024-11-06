Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Howard Lavy and his friends, Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Richard Wight, left, and Retired U.S. Navy Cpt. John Zimmerman, right, enjoy a game of golf at the Navy-Marine Golf Course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2024. Lavy is a Vietnam Veteran with over 30 years combined service to country, and is a strong representation of who is honored on Veteran’s Day each year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez)
Vietnam War Veteran shares his testimony and what Veteran's Day means to him
