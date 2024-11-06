Vietnam War Veteran shares his testimony and what Veteran’s Day means to him

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Howard Lavy laughs while playing golf with his friends at the Navy-Marine Golf Course on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2024. Lavy is a Vietnam Veteran with over 30 years combined service to country, and is a strong representation of who is honored on Veteran’s Day each year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez)