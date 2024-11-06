Vietnam War Veteran shares his testimony and what Veteran’s Day means to him

Courtesy Photo | Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Howard Lavy laughs while playing golf with his friends at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Howard Lavy laughs while playing golf with his friends at the Navy-Marine Golf Course on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2024. Lavy is a Vietnam Veteran with over 30 years combined service to country, and is a strong representation of who is honored on Veteran’s Day each year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katelyn Vazquez) see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Army Veteran, retired Department of Defense employee, devoted bagpipe player and competitive golfer smiles ear to ear while joyously reflecting on his selfless time in service and many years of dedication to country.



Veteran’s Day, formerly Armistice Day, was declared a legal holiday in 1938 to commemorate the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. Thereafter, the holiday symbolized the allegiance and commitment of service members who served during that time, and has carried on to include all of those lost since.



Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Howard Lavy, eagerly gave a testament of his decades of commitment to the United States Army while speaking about not only the hardships, but especially his gratification and admiration of those he served alongside.



Lavy’s time in service began shortly after high school graduation in June 1962, as an enlisted Soldier, and ended in February 1996 when he retired from Active Duty as a Lt. Col. During those 34 years, a young native of Zanesville, Ohio, flourished into a husband, effective leader, experienced traveler, and patriotic Soldier with unwavering commitment to serving the United States Army.



“The Army gave me the opportunity as a young man to do something that you can’t buy,” said Lavy. “It gave me the opportunity to meet people from all over America and do things that are exciting. It made me dependable, and a type A personality in some areas.”



From deploying to Vietnam as a young Noncommissioned Officer to being the first Commander of the 205th Military Intelligence Battalion at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Lavy’s time in service and dedication earned him an extensive list of education, awards, and wisdom that are at the forefront of what Veteran’s Day means to him.



“People could honor a veteran by placing a flag on their home,” said Lavy. “If you see a veteran, just say ‘thank you’ and mean it. Appreciate the legacy; what the ones before us have done.”



Lavy is heavily involved in several organizations which honor and support veterans such as the Military Officers Association of America, Disabled American Veterans, and Scottish American Military Society, and he faithfully supports the Wounded Warrior Project. In addition, Mr. Lavy and his wife, Norma, founded the Veterans Memorial Scholarship in 2014, which provides scholarship opportunities to qualified high school students from his hometown, Zanesville High School, as well as other high school graduates within the county.



One of Lavy’s most valued past times is golfing with his long-time friends, Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Richard Wight, and Retired U.S. Navy Cpt. John Zimmerman. Additionally, he is a member of the Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii, where he dedicates a great deal of his time performing at community service, charitable and educational events.



“We play for the Vietnam Veterans return,” said Lavy. “I always kind of smile a little bit when I’m playing in front of the mass of people welcoming the Vietnam Veterans home, and I’m a Vietnam Veteran myself. But I’m playing for them, so it’s a good feeling.”



Lavy was assigned to the company previously called “Wolfhounds”, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division in 1965 as a Sgt., where he deployed to Vietnam and was part of combat operations for nearly a year.



“During my year in Vietnam, I saw the sacrifice all these guys made – many of them were draftees,” said Lavy. “We didn’t care if you were regular Army or a draftee or what, we still got the job done, and the Wolfhounds had that kind of reputation.”



Decades later, in 1996, Lavy retired from active duty and assumed responsibility as a Defense Intelligence Agency Senior Civilian Intelligence Supervisor where he continued to represent the United States from the civilian side. In 2003, Lavy accepted a civilian contracting position. He retired indefinitely in 2014, and has been living out his well-earned retirement with his wife, Norma, and contributing to the veteran community in countless ways.



“I believe in God,” said Lavy. “I have a belief in something. I’m here because the Man saved me more than one time, and I’ve heard the same thing from a lot of other veterans.”



The significance of Veteran’s Day is greater than the free meals and celebrations; it’s about dedicating time to ensure those who served before us are appreciated and acknowledged for their selfless sacrifices. Reminding our veterans of their importance is how their commitment to country is validated, and remembering those who are no longer here to receive the ‘thank you’.



“Current service members can honor veterans by serving the best they can,” said Lavy. “Call a veteran up and invite them to lunch.”