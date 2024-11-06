Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Commander Joins Submarine Institute of Australia Conference Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, second from left, speaks during a panel discussion at the 12th Submarine Institute of Australia (SIA) Biennial Conference 2024, Nov. 6. Following his remarks about the capabilities of conventionally armed nuclear powered fast-attack submarines, Seif joined Royal Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Perks, Director Submarines, and Commodore Tom Phillips, commander of the Royal Australian Navy’s Submarine Force, and panel facilitator retired Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Allan du Toit, discussing how submarines can deter aggression throughout the Indo-Pacific. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore)