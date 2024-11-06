Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Commander Joins Submarine Institute of Australia Conference Panel [Image 1 of 2]

    Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Commander Joins Submarine Institute of Australia Conference Panel

    CANBERRA, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Rick Moore 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks during the 12th Submarine Institute of Australia (SIA) Biennial Conference 2024, Nov. 6. Following his remarks about the capabilities of conventionally armed nuclear powered fast-attack submarines, Seif joined Royal Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Perks, Director Submarines, and Commodore Tom Phillips, commander of the Royal Australian Navy’s Submarine Force, and panel facilitator retired Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Allan du Toit, in a panel discussion highlighting how submarines can deter aggression throughout the Indo-Pacific. The Pacific Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 22:19
    VIRIN: 241106-N-NF311-1001
    Location: CANBERRA, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AU
    This work, Pacific Fleet Submarine Force Commander Joins Submarine Institute of Australia Conference Panel [Image 2 of 2], by LCDR Rick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy
    AUKUS
    Submarine Institute of Australia

